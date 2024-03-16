Facts

17:05 16.03.2024

Yermak holds phone conversation with Sullivan

1 min read
Yermak holds phone conversation with Sullivan

As part of the ongoing dialogue with allies, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan, the presidential press service has said on Saturday.

During the conversation, Yermak noted that the day before Russia attacked Odesa with missiles, causing casualties and fatalities among civilians. He emphasized Russia's systematic violation of international law through deliberate acts of military aggression against civilians in our country.

The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of Ukrainian defenders.

The head of the President's Office emphasized the importance of prompt approval of the aid package for Ukraine by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Yermak thanked the President of the United States, his administration, both houses of Congress, both political parties and the entire American nation for their continued support of Ukraine in its fight for independence and territorial integrity.

Tags: #yermak #sullivan

MORE ABOUT

13:00 16.03.2024
Over 170,000 tonnes of grain delivered to countries experiencing most challenging food situations – Yermak

Over 170,000 tonnes of grain delivered to countries experiencing most challenging food situations – Yermak

19:49 13.03.2024
Yermak discusses organization of Global Peace Summit with National Security Adviser of Saudi Arabia

Yermak discusses organization of Global Peace Summit with National Security Adviser of Saudi Arabia

19:56 29.02.2024
Yermak, adviser to British PM discuss implementation of bilateral security agreement, preparations for Global Peace Summit

Yermak, adviser to British PM discuss implementation of bilateral security agreement, preparations for Global Peace Summit

19:02 29.02.2024
Yermak talks with Macron's adviser before his visit to Kyiv

Yermak talks with Macron's adviser before his visit to Kyiv

19:42 29.01.2024
Ukraine, Hungary have made powerful step towards Zelenskyy-Orban meeting – Yermak

Ukraine, Hungary have made powerful step towards Zelenskyy-Orban meeting – Yermak

15:48 20.01.2024
Yermak: Defensive war to lead to frozen conflict

Yermak: Defensive war to lead to frozen conflict

12:45 17.01.2024
Sullivan: We’re working to ensure bipartisan support for resources needed to supply Ukraine with weapons

Sullivan: We’re working to ensure bipartisan support for resources needed to supply Ukraine with weapons

09:23 15.01.2024
Participants in heads of state advisers' meeting on Peace Formula united in UN Charter principles – Yermak

Participants in heads of state advisers' meeting on Peace Formula united in UN Charter principles – Yermak

10:24 09.01.2024
Yermak: Ukraine ready to be among leading countries that will hold Russia accountable for harm caused to environment

Yermak: Ukraine ready to be among leading countries that will hold Russia accountable for harm caused to environment

09:51 03.01.2024
Yermak, Sullivan agree on importance of bolstering air defense for Ukraine amid Russia's terrorist attacks

Yermak, Sullivan agree on importance of bolstering air defense for Ukraine amid Russia's terrorist attacks

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU drones effectively attack three oil refineries in Russia's Samara region – source

Some 190 people, incl. 26 children, evacuated from Velyka Pysarivka community in Sumy region – Interior Ministry

Tusk: Improvement of situation in Ukraine requires immediate assistance

Zelenskyy on anniversary of Mariupol Drama Theater airstrike: World must remember everything Russia did against Ukraine

France, Germany, Poland are united, determined to never let Russia win – Macron

LATEST

SBU drones effectively attack three oil refineries in Russia's Samara region – source

Kuleba, Blinken hold phone conversation

Some 190 people, incl. 26 children, evacuated from Velyka Pysarivka community in Sumy region – Interior Ministry

Russia trying to force Ukrainians to vote at 'presidential elections' on temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – Ukrainian intelligence

HACC releases ex-Defense Ministry official Liyev from custody on personal recognizance

Five URCS emergency response teams helped to clean up aftermath of missile attacks on Odesa

Tusk: Improvement of situation in Ukraine requires immediate assistance

Greece joins Ukraine demining coalition headed by Lithuania

Two civilians injured, critical infrastructure facility damaged as Russia shells Kharkiv region – local authorities

Russia attacks 11 settlements in Zaporizhia region, one woman killed, destructions reported – local authorities

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD