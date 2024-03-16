Yermak holds phone conversation with Sullivan

As part of the ongoing dialogue with allies, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan, the presidential press service has said on Saturday.

During the conversation, Yermak noted that the day before Russia attacked Odesa with missiles, causing casualties and fatalities among civilians. He emphasized Russia's systematic violation of international law through deliberate acts of military aggression against civilians in our country.

The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of Ukrainian defenders.

The head of the President's Office emphasized the importance of prompt approval of the aid package for Ukraine by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Yermak thanked the President of the United States, his administration, both houses of Congress, both political parties and the entire American nation for their continued support of Ukraine in its fight for independence and territorial integrity.