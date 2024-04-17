Facts

15:24 17.04.2024

Yermak, Syrsky meet with Defense Partners project reps

Yermak, Syrsky meet with Defense Partners project reps

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, together with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky and Chief of the AFU General Staff Anatoliy Barhylevych, met with representatives of the Defense Partners project and discussed with them increased support for Ukrainian defenders, the press service of the Office of the President has said on Wednesday.

Defense Partners is a project under which the state attracts government and business representatives to unite efforts and help the defenders of Ukraine. The concept of the project is to attack government and business representatives to each unit of the defense forces to meet all their pressing needs.

"I would like to thank everyone who joined the idea of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and is already helping. Of course, the state is always the leader on this path. This is its direct functionality to ensure the defense of its territory. But where the bureaucratic machine cannot keep up with the flexibility of a clever, talented businessman and a skilled manager from the state, it was you who became its assistant. You all took this as a personal matter. You all have already managed to do a lot. This is your historical contribution to our victory," Yermak said.

Currently, members of the Defense Partners initiative, who are in constant contact with brigade commanders, are helping to provide for their urgent needs (ammunition, drones, computer equipment, communications equipment, rehabilitation of the military).

The role of this project in strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine against the background of the growing scale of Russian aggression, Syrsky said.

"In conditions when the enemy plans to expand aggression and increase the number of troops, we need this help. We will be very glad if you continue to help our teams: both those that are being formed and those that are already performing tasks," he said.

