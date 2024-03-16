Over 170,000 tonnes of grain delivered to countries experiencing most challenging food situations – Yermak

As Ukraine enters a third year defending itself against Russia's full-scale invasion, it continues to not only fight for its own life, but also helps the world despite its own huge losses and destructions, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said in an article for The Telegraph.

"By the end of 2023, over 170,000 tonnes of grain had been delivered to countries experiencing the most challenging food situations, including Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya and Yemen. In these early months of 2024, already two more countries – Nigeria and Sudan – have been added to the list, with grain and wheat flour received from Ukraine serving as a much-needed lifeline to vulnerable populations there," he said.

According to Yermak, this support not only helps to fight against hunger and food insecurity, but also is a point of light for those facing extreme hunger, and a beacon of hope for the values that are being fought for on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine.

"The free world must not let the light and hope to be extinguished," he said.

The head of the Office of the President recalled that the Grain from Ukraine initiative was launched in 2022 as part of the Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.