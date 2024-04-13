Yermak: Worldwide support for Ukrainian Peace Formula can facilitate all-for-all exchange of prisoners

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak held a meeting in Chernivtsi with the former prisoners of war and the relatives of Ukrainians currently held in captivity by the aggressor state – Russia, the presidential press service said on Friday.

Yermak informed the participants of the meeting about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's intention to hold the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"Of course, this forum will be held without Russia, but nevertheless, the support of a hundred countries will put a strong pressure on Russia. One of the main goals is to reach an agreement on an all-for-all exchange. I think that this will be a serious impetus for us to get to that point. Because, again, this is very important to us. We will not stop until we get all our people back," he said.

Yermak asked what the conditions of detention were like, whether personnel from institutions and international organizations, in particular the Red Cross, provided assistance, and whether it was possible to receive news from relatives. We separately discussed rehabilitation after release: what should be improved in this process, what to focus the attention of the state and specialized specialists on.

"It is very important for me to hear from you about your life today, about your issues and problems. Whether you think the state is doing everything you deserve, based on your experience and the process of your return," he said.

They also also discussed the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia. The Head of the Presidential Office noted that Ukraine is doing everything possible to bring them home: the issue is raised at every international meeting of the President, representatives of his Office and government officials.