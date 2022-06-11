Zelensky answering on China's attitude towards Taiwan: World must take proactive measures to prevent violence

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the world must always support proactive measures to prevent violence.

He said this on Saturday at the 19th Asia Shangri-La Dialogue Security Summit, answering a question about what can be done to counter China's campaign of economic and military coercion against Taiwan.

"I think that today's example of Ukraine is an example for the whole world. The world must always support any action related to pre-emptive measures so that there is no war," he said.

According to Zelensky, "there is no positive from the war in the world. No one gets a positive, except for some political leaders who daily increase their ambitions because of their political appetite."

"The world should decide everything diplomatically. Support states that need it. Do not leave this or that state alone with another state, which may be stronger financially, territorially, in terms of weapons. If problems can be solved by diplomacy, they must be solved," he said.

"But do not turn on after the war starts, when there are tens and hundreds of thousands of victims. The war does not benefit anyone except the ambitions of some people," Zelensky said.

According to senior policy analyst in the Asian Studies Center Olivia Enos, the Chinese delegation left the hall during Zelensky's speech.