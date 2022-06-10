USAID sends Donetsk region 20 drones, more than 100 radio stations for detection of water supply system damages

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has handed 20 drones and more than 100 radio stations over to Donetsk region. The equipment will help to detect damages in the region's water supply system, the press center of USAID Ukraine reported.

"USAID has provided Donetsk regional authorities with 20 drones and more than 100 radio stations that will help to detect damages in the water supply system in the territory of the region. This will allow carrying out repairs faster and more effectively, as well as increasing safety of employees," it said on Twitter on Friday.