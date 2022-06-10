Facts

20:09 10.06.2022

USAID sends Donetsk region 20 drones, more than 100 radio stations for detection of water supply system damages

1 min read
USAID sends Donetsk region 20 drones, more than 100 radio stations for detection of water supply system damages

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has handed 20 drones and more than 100 radio stations over to Donetsk region. The equipment will help to detect damages in the region's water supply system, the press center of USAID Ukraine reported.

"USAID has provided Donetsk regional authorities with 20 drones and more than 100 radio stations that will help to detect damages in the water supply system in the territory of the region. This will allow carrying out repairs faster and more effectively, as well as increasing safety of employees," it said on Twitter on Friday.

Tags: #usaid #drones

MORE ABOUT

10:17 06.05.2022
US through USAID provides Ukraine with extra $387 mln in humanitarian aid

US through USAID provides Ukraine with extra $387 mln in humanitarian aid

12:20 13.04.2022
Shmyhal calls on head of USAID to join investigation of war crimes of Russia

Shmyhal calls on head of USAID to join investigation of war crimes of Russia

10:39 26.02.2022
Poland to supply Ukraine with mortars, drones, willing to provide Javelin systems – Zelensky's executive office

Poland to supply Ukraine with mortars, drones, willing to provide Javelin systems – Zelensky's executive office

17:52 25.02.2022
USAID engages disaster Response and Relief Team to address humanitarian needs in Ukraine

USAID engages disaster Response and Relief Team to address humanitarian needs in Ukraine

18:55 03.02.2022
Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement to expand production of drones - Zelensky

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement to expand production of drones - Zelensky

18:46 27.09.2021
Shmyhal, USAID agree $9 mln to improve health system, ensure economic growth

Shmyhal, USAID agree $9 mln to improve health system, ensure economic growth

17:47 27.09.2021
USAID launches project to improve local govt efficiency in Ukraine

USAID launches project to improve local govt efficiency in Ukraine

10:02 10.06.2021
Gazelle Finance Expands Into Ukraine

Gazelle Finance Expands Into Ukraine

10:00 08.06.2021
KARANDASH Animation Studio enters new markets with the support of the USAID Competitive Economy Program in Ukraine

KARANDASH Animation Studio enters new markets with the support of the USAID Competitive Economy Program in Ukraine

11:07 20.04.2021
United States provides $155 mln to support Ukraine's development – embassy

United States provides $155 mln to support Ukraine's development – embassy

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine inferior at front to Russia in amount of artillery by 10-15 times – Intelligence Agency

Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

So-called court in Donetsk sentences two captive Britons and one Moroccan to death

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

LATEST

MH17 trial finishes in the Netherlands, verdict is due at year end – JIT

Mine clearance finished in more than 370 liberated residential areas in Ukraine – President's Office

Pontoon bridges passed by Czech Republic delivered to Ukraine

Head of Shevchenkivska territorial community Pylypenko returns home after kidnapping by occupiers in March

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine working on supply of ambulances purchased before war

Ukraine has unique chance to hop on EU train – Lithuanian ambassador

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases 35 lung ventilators under UNITED24 program

Finland to send more defense equipment to Ukraine

Ukraine investigating death sentence imposed by so–called ‘court’ in Donetsk on three foreigners – Venediktova

Denmark ready to provide strong support for reconstruction, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – FM

AD
AD
AD
AD