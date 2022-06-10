Facts

18:39 10.06.2022

Pontoon bridges passed by Czech Republic delivered to Ukraine

The State Road Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) reported that two pontoon bridges have been delivered to Ukraine from the Czech Republic.

The Administration of State Material Reserves of the Czech Republic passed Ukravtodor two pontoon bridges 36 meters long each, the state agency said on its Telegram channel.

"Destroyed bridges are the main obstacle for the restoration of logistics with the liberated territories. Ukravtodor can clean the roads from remains of burnt down military equipment, civilian vehicles, trees and trash with the help of domestic contractors. But we lack materials and equipment for the construction of temporary bridges," Ukravtodor said.

The pontoon bridges will be mounted in the territories that badly need restoration of transport communication.

"Thanks to support of European partners, medicines, food and essential goods will be delivered to the towns and villages liberated from Russian occupation," it said.

Earlier, Ukravtodor reported that since February 24, 2022, Russia has destroyed 24,000 kilometers or roads and 300 bridges in Ukraine as well as 11 airports, 21 railway stations, and around 7,000 kilometers of railways.

Tags: #bridge

