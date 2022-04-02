British Venari Group starts manufacture of armored ambulances for Ukraine

Venari Group, the oldest and largest British manufacturer of ambulances, has started production of STANAG 4569 standard armored ambulances to rescue wounded soldiers and civilians from the affected area in Ukraine.

"A week ago, we met Oliver North, CEO of the Venari Group. We discussed the possibility of converting former army vehicles into armored ambulances. Oliver promised to stop all current orders, work in three shifts and make enough vehicles for our needs! Without any profit for his company," representative of the Ukrainian Embassy in the UK Taras Krykun said on his Facebook on Saturday.

According to him, already on April 1, the first eight cars were ready for shipment.

"There will be seven more on Tuesday. Then six vehicles every day," Krykun said.

According to him, almost every employee of the enterprise wants to make his personal contribution, flags of Ukraine hang everywhere. "Instead of 'good afternoon,' they say 'slava Ukraini," Krykun said.

In turn, Victor Pinchuk and Olena Pinchuk Charitable Foundations said they took part in the financing and organization of this project. According to the press service of Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Saturday, the armored vehicles will be sent from Britain next week.

Victor and Olena Pinchuk expressed their gratitude to the Ukrainian Embassy in the UK, Venari Group and British MP Andrew Percy for their support and assistance in the implementation of this project.

According to local media, a total of 30 such vehicles will be manufactured.