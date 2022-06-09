Facts

17:58 09.06.2022

Sweden launches exchange of cash hryvnia for krona for Ukrainian refugees

The National Bank of Sweden and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will launch a program for Ukrainian refugees to exchange hryvnia cash for Swedish krona approximately from June 15, the NBU press service reported on Thursday.

According to the report, adult Ukrainians registered in Sweden will be able to exchange hryvnia in 53 branches of the Forex company in the amount of up to UAH 10,000 per person.

Denominations of UAH 100, UAH 200, UAH 500 and UAH 1,000 UAH will be accepted for exchange.

As reported, Germany from May 24, and Belgium from June 1 launched a program for exchanging cash hryvnia for euros.

