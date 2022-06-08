Facts

16:53 08.06.2022

Turkey's guarantees not enough to ensure safety of maritime grain exports from Ukraine – UGA

3 min read
Turkey's guarantees not enough to ensure safety of maritime grain exports from Ukraine – UGA

The government of Ukraine does not participate in the talks in Istanbul, where representatives of Turkey and the Russian Federation are discussing the issue of creating a "grain corridor" for the export of grain crops from seaports blocked by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian side also did not consider the issue of discounts for the Turkish side in exchange for its mediation.

In addition, the participation of Turkey alone in the resumption of grain exports in the Black Sea is not enough to guarantee the security of Ukrainian exports, acting Executive Director of the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) Serhiy Ivaschenko said at the ProAgro Forum Elevator online meeting "Strategies for development of grain storage industry in war and post-war period" on Wednesday.

"Our government has not raised such issues, it does not take part in such negotiations, there is no talk of any discounts on the cost of grain. This is just the desire of individuals, which they submit to the media ... Moreover, Turkey, as a guarantor, is insufficient power in the Black Sea to guarantee the safety of cargo and Ukrainian ports," Ivaschenko commented on the statements of Turkish politicians made in the media on June 7.

Earlier, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey, Vahit Kirişci, told the Turkish publication Yeni Safak that his country was ready to act as an arbiter in organizing the export of grain from Ukrainian seaports, and Ukraine agreed to provide Turkey with a 25% discount on the purchase of agricultural products in exchange for mediation in the restoration of maritime trade.

In turn, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told the Turkish Anadolu newspaper that Turkey was negotiating with Ukraine, the UN and the Russian Federation on the formation of a "grain corridor" from Ukraine and noted progress in the process of unblocking Ukrainian agricultural exports.

Ivaschenko also noted that even if the possibility of immediate entry into the Black Sea waters of the ships of the grain corridor guarantor countries from NATO and the EU is allowed, they will need at least 3-4 months to clear the area near Ukrainian ports. This is due to the fact that the Russian troops mined the sea area with mobile floating mines, the quick search and disposal of which is impossible.

"However, [Ukraine] should understand that such escort or deblockade will indeed be carried out by guarantor countries that are ready and able to guarantee the security of both our ports and transportation in the Black Sea," the UGA representative specified.

Tags: #grain #turkey
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:27 06.06.2022
Ukraine not invited to Russia-Turkey talks on grain export across Black Sea – Zelensky

Ukraine not invited to Russia-Turkey talks on grain export across Black Sea – Zelensky

09:55 03.06.2022
EU to help export Ukrainian wheat if UN reaches deal with Russia - Borrell

EU to help export Ukrainian wheat if UN reaches deal with Russia - Borrell

11:18 01.06.2022
Poland opens additional border crossing for Ukrainian grain – expert

Poland opens additional border crossing for Ukrainian grain – expert

10:06 30.05.2022
UK, partners looking for ways to resume grain exports from Ukraine

UK, partners looking for ways to resume grain exports from Ukraine

11:03 26.05.2022
Russian invaders continue to export Ukrainian grain to Crimea and Russia - Denisova

Russian invaders continue to export Ukrainian grain to Crimea and Russia - Denisova

13:26 24.05.2022
Ukraine negotiates creation of organization of grain exporting countries - Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine negotiates creation of organization of grain exporting countries - Agrarian Policy Ministry

14:12 23.05.2022
Zelensky: Russia must stop selling stolen Ukrainian grain

Zelensky: Russia must stop selling stolen Ukrainian grain

14:23 13.05.2022
Ukraine admits possibility of creating humanitarian corridor for export of grain via Belarus to ports of Baltic countries

Ukraine admits possibility of creating humanitarian corridor for export of grain via Belarus to ports of Baltic countries

14:58 11.05.2022
Occupiers going to sell grain stolen from Ukraine through Syria – Defense Intelligence of Ukraine

Occupiers going to sell grain stolen from Ukraine through Syria – Defense Intelligence of Ukraine

16:03 09.05.2022
Theft of grain from temporarily occupied territories supervised by special services, military of Russia - Agrarian Minister

Theft of grain from temporarily occupied territories supervised by special services, military of Russia - Agrarian Minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EP to call on EU leaders to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate – draft statement

Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on entire frontline – Defense Ministry

Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

Zelensky: 'Book of Torturers' to be launched next week

EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

LATEST

EP to call on EU leaders to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate – draft statement

Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on entire frontline – Defense Ministry

Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

Ukraine submits proposals to EU on seventh package of sanctions – Kuleba

Ukraine not to accept any surrogate versions or alternatives to candidate status in EU - Kuleba

Zelensky, Scholz discuss strengthening defense support for Ukraine, global food security, treatment of POWs

Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

Norway donates 155mm self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Adonis medical group resumes work of medical center in Bucha, closed due to occupation

Some 263 children killed, more than 478 injured amid Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD