Turkey's guarantees not enough to ensure safety of maritime grain exports from Ukraine – UGA

The government of Ukraine does not participate in the talks in Istanbul, where representatives of Turkey and the Russian Federation are discussing the issue of creating a "grain corridor" for the export of grain crops from seaports blocked by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian side also did not consider the issue of discounts for the Turkish side in exchange for its mediation.

In addition, the participation of Turkey alone in the resumption of grain exports in the Black Sea is not enough to guarantee the security of Ukrainian exports, acting Executive Director of the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) Serhiy Ivaschenko said at the ProAgro Forum Elevator online meeting "Strategies for development of grain storage industry in war and post-war period" on Wednesday.

"Our government has not raised such issues, it does not take part in such negotiations, there is no talk of any discounts on the cost of grain. This is just the desire of individuals, which they submit to the media ... Moreover, Turkey, as a guarantor, is insufficient power in the Black Sea to guarantee the safety of cargo and Ukrainian ports," Ivaschenko commented on the statements of Turkish politicians made in the media on June 7.

Earlier, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey, Vahit Kirişci, told the Turkish publication Yeni Safak that his country was ready to act as an arbiter in organizing the export of grain from Ukrainian seaports, and Ukraine agreed to provide Turkey with a 25% discount on the purchase of agricultural products in exchange for mediation in the restoration of maritime trade.

In turn, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told the Turkish Anadolu newspaper that Turkey was negotiating with Ukraine, the UN and the Russian Federation on the formation of a "grain corridor" from Ukraine and noted progress in the process of unblocking Ukrainian agricultural exports.

Ivaschenko also noted that even if the possibility of immediate entry into the Black Sea waters of the ships of the grain corridor guarantor countries from NATO and the EU is allowed, they will need at least 3-4 months to clear the area near Ukrainian ports. This is due to the fact that the Russian troops mined the sea area with mobile floating mines, the quick search and disposal of which is impossible.

"However, [Ukraine] should understand that such escort or deblockade will indeed be carried out by guarantor countries that are ready and able to guarantee the security of both our ports and transportation in the Black Sea," the UGA representative specified.