Norway donates 155mm self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Norway has donated 20 155mm M109 self-propelled howitzers with ammo, gear and spare parts to Ukraine, NRK reported on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian forces are dependent on Western support in the form of military equipment and weapons. So that they can withstand the Russian attacks," Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said.

The development of the war in Ukraine indicates that it is now necessary to donate heavier materiel and weapons systems as well, he said.

Norwegian M109 155 mm can hit targets 30 km away.

NRK said that for reasons of security, the ministry has not commented on the contribution until now. The country did so only after Ukrainian Defense Minister Valeriy Zaluzhny thanked Norway in a Facebook post on Saturday evening and wrote that the self-propelled howitzers delivered from Norway was already in use.

Norway has also trained Ukranian soldiers on how to use the system in Germany.

NRK said that in February, the government decided to donate up to 2,000 M72 anti-tank weapons to the war in Ukraine. The M109 wagons are an extension of the arms support to the country.