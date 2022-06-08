Facts

10:40 08.06.2022

Zelensky: 'Book of Torturers' to be launched next week

1 min read
Zelensky: 'Book of Torturers' to be launched next week

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the launch of the "Book of Torturers" next week.

"Next week, a special 'Book of Torturers' is planned to be launched - an information system that collects confirmed data on war criminals and criminals from the Russian army," he said in his video address on Tuesday night.

"I have repeatedly stressed that they will all be held accountable. And we are approaching this step by step. These are specific facts about specific people who are guilty of specific violent crimes against Ukrainians," he noted.

According to the president, "such a 'Book of Torturers' is one of the foundations of the responsibility of not only the direct perpetrators of war crimes - soldiers of the occupying army, but also their commanders. Those who gave orders. Those who made possible everything they did in Ukraine. In Bucha, in Mariupol, in all our cities, in all the communities they have reached. Everyone will be brought to justice," he said.

Tags: #book #torturers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:18 19.11.2021
Situation in book publishing critical, requires systemic measures from the state - industry representatives

Situation in book publishing critical, requires systemic measures from the state - industry representatives

10:13 20.10.2020
President's Office surprised by some of wording in court decision on book 'Vasyl Stus Case'

President's Office surprised by some of wording in court decision on book 'Vasyl Stus Case'

14:03 19.10.2020
Entire circulation of book about poet Stus sold out after court's ruling to ban the book - publishing house

Entire circulation of book about poet Stus sold out after court's ruling to ban the book - publishing house

14:33 22.06.2018
Court rules to carry out linguistic expertise of excerpts from Onyshchenko's book

Court rules to carry out linguistic expertise of excerpts from Onyshchenko's book

11:01 27.12.2012
Ukrainian book industry needs state support, advertising, says head of Rada committee on culture

Ukrainian book industry needs state support, advertising, says head of Rada committee on culture

12:03 19.10.2012
Unique Turkic-language Arabic-spelt Gospel found in Bashkortostan

Unique Turkic-language Arabic-spelt Gospel found in Bashkortostan

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EP to call on EU leaders to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate – draft statement

Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on entire frontline – Defense Ministry

Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

Poland, Ukraine to sign one of biggest arms contracts over past 30 years – Morawiecki

LATEST

EP to call on EU leaders to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate – draft statement

Turkey's guarantees not enough to ensure safety of maritime grain exports from Ukraine – UGA

Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on entire frontline – Defense Ministry

Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

Ukraine submits proposals to EU on seventh package of sanctions – Kuleba

Ukraine not to accept any surrogate versions or alternatives to candidate status in EU - Kuleba

Zelensky, Scholz discuss strengthening defense support for Ukraine, global food security, treatment of POWs

Russia loses about 140 military personnel, three tanks, six drones in Ukraine on June 7 – AFU General Staff

Norway donates 155mm self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Adonis medical group resumes work of medical center in Bucha, closed due to occupation

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD