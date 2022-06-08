Zelensky: 'Book of Torturers' to be launched next week

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the launch of the "Book of Torturers" next week.

"Next week, a special 'Book of Torturers' is planned to be launched - an information system that collects confirmed data on war criminals and criminals from the Russian army," he said in his video address on Tuesday night.

"I have repeatedly stressed that they will all be held accountable. And we are approaching this step by step. These are specific facts about specific people who are guilty of specific violent crimes against Ukrainians," he noted.

According to the president, "such a 'Book of Torturers' is one of the foundations of the responsibility of not only the direct perpetrators of war crimes - soldiers of the occupying army, but also their commanders. Those who gave orders. Those who made possible everything they did in Ukraine. In Bucha, in Mariupol, in all our cities, in all the communities they have reached. Everyone will be brought to justice," he said.