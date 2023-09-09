Ukrainian Red Cross Society presents first aid book in Braille

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) presented a first aid book in Braille.

"Today, with the team of the National Committee of the Red Cross, for the first time in Ukraine, we released this unique publication - a first aid guide for people with visual impairments, which is published in Braille," Maksym Dotsenko, general director of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, said at the presentation of the book on Saturday in Kyiv.

According to him, this book will expand access to knowledge and skills in providing first aid.

"This manual will be useful for those who read in Braille. The information that I read in Braille is better remembered. This is a very right thing," board chairman of the Kyiv city organization of the Ukrainian Association of the Blind Viktor Romaniuk said.