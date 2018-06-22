The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has appointed a semantic-textual (linguistic) examination of several excerpts of the book of Ukrainian Parliamentarian Oleksandr Onyshchenko titled "Petro V. A True Story about the Ukrainian dictator."

The relevant decision dated June 18 was published on the site of the Single Register of Judicial Decisions.

A request for the appointment of a semantic-textual examination of the written speech of some of the statements of printed publication "Face_5 [Piotr] V. A True Story about the Ukrainian Dictator" (2018 verlag am park in edition ost Verlag und Agentur GmbH, Berlin) was filed by an investigator of the investigative group of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

According to the court's decision, the experts will carry out a semantic-textual examination of eight parts of the text of the book, which tell about former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk (Face_4) in the context of organizing an anti-campaign against him to reduce the rating.

As reported, Onyshchenko is suspected of organizing the scheme to steal funds during the extraction and sale of natural gas as part of joint venture agreements with PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia, which caused about UAH 3 billion in losses to the state. The SBU also announced the launch of a pretrial investigation against Onyshchenko on the grounds of high treason.

The Verkhovna Rada gave consent to prosecute, detain and arrest Onyshchenko on July 5, 2016. However, on the eve of voting, taking advantage of the status of a people's deputy, Onyshchenko left the territory of the state.

He was placed on the national wanted list on August 8, 2016.

There is "a series of exclusive stories about Poroshenko's personal corruption in the book "Piotr V. A True Story about the Ukrainian Dictator," Onyshchenko claimed.