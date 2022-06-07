Facts

18:55 07.06.2022

EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

1 min read
The European Council, for unknown reasons, excluded the mention of cloud technologies from the approved sixth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said.

"At first, the EU Council announces the blockage of Russia from EU cloud services in the Sixth Sanction Package. Then, the EU Council edits the message, removing these references. No clarifications or explanations from the officials," Podoliak said on Twitter.

"We must increase the sanctions pressure, not decrease," the adviser to the head of the President's Office said.

As reported, on June 3, the website of the European Council published information about new sanctions against the Russian Federation, in particular on consulting services, including cloud ones.

The next day, the mention of cloud services disappeared.

Tags: #sanctions #technology #podoliak
17:24 07.06.2022
Western sanctions not really influence Russian position – Zelensky at Financial Times conference

16:40 07.06.2022
Scholz opposes lifting sanctions against Belarus in exchange for transit of grain from Ukraine

15:02 04.06.2022
Approval of seventh package of EU sanctions against Russia may take 2-3 months - Arakhamia

17:57 03.06.2022
EU imposes new sanctions against Belaruskali, BPC, Naftan and five other companies

16:43 03.06.2022
Another 65 persons, 18 entities from Russia fall under EU sanctions - document

16:23 03.06.2022
Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force

12:16 03.06.2022
Council of European Union approves sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions - document

11:52 03.06.2022
Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil – statement

10:58 03.06.2022
Ukraine waging defensive war, doesn’t plan to use provided MLRS to attack objects on Russian territory – Podoliak

19:21 02.06.2022
Zelensky: main point of sanctions is to make Europe independent from Russia

