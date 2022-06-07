EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

The European Council, for unknown reasons, excluded the mention of cloud technologies from the approved sixth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said.

"At first, the EU Council announces the blockage of Russia from EU cloud services in the Sixth Sanction Package. Then, the EU Council edits the message, removing these references. No clarifications or explanations from the officials," Podoliak said on Twitter.

"We must increase the sanctions pressure, not decrease," the adviser to the head of the President's Office said.

As reported, on June 3, the website of the European Council published information about new sanctions against the Russian Federation, in particular on consulting services, including cloud ones.

The next day, the mention of cloud services disappeared.