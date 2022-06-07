Invaders leave almost all checkpoints in Melitopol – Mayor Fedorov

In Melitopol, the occupiers left almost all checkpoints, mayor of the town Ivan Fedorov said.

"The occupiers have left almost all the checkpoints of Melitopol district. The heroic Ukrainian military are doing everything possible to liberate settlements from ruscists," Fedorov said in an evening video message on Facebook.

According to Fedorov, in the near future Ukrainian fighters will de-occupy Melitopol.

He also noted that the Russian occupiers blocked Ukrainian communications and the Internet in Melitopol, but local authorities will publish a separate post where Ukrainians will be able to use Ukrainian communications for communication.

"We will post places where there is an opportunity to contact relatives," the mayor said.