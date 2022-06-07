Facts

12:14 07.06.2022

Bodies of Azovstal defenders transferred to Kyiv, where forensic examination to be carried out

The bodies of the defenders of Azovstal, who had been previously swapped, were transferred to Kyiv, the Association of Families of Defenders of Azovstal reported.

"Among the bodies of the dead, one third of them are soldiers of the Azov regiment. The affiliation of other bodies to different units is being clarified," the Association said on Telegram.

The patronage service of the Azov regiment and the doctors examined and described the bodies.

The forensic examination can last up to three months. An identification procedure will also be carried out with the participation of relatives of the victims.

As reported, Ukraine and Russia exchanged the bodies of killed servicemen.

