Belarus extends terms of checking AFU combat readiness until June 11 – Defense Ministry

Belarus has extended the terms of checking the combat readiness of the Armed Forces until June 11, and the military commissariats of Gomel region are clarifying the military data of reservists, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"Ukrainian intelligence also informs us about the extension of the deadline for checking the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of this country until June 11. Previously, it was planned until June 4. In preparation for the meeting with military personnel of the territorial defense of Belarus from June 22 to July 16, the military commissariats of Gomel region are clarifying military data reservists," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Monday.

He said that in the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border in Bryansk and Kursk regions, in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other threatening directions, the enemy also holds units.

"In particular, in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Tetkino, Kursk region, there are servicemen from the 76th airborne assault division of the airborne troops. In the area of international automobile checkpoint Novye Yurkovichi, Bryansk region, Russia, the engineering and fortification equipment of positions continues," the spokesperson of the Defense Ministry said.