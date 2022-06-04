Facts

15:45 04.06.2022

Three people killed, doctors fighting for lives of four after morning shelling of Mykolaiv

Three people killed, doctors fighting for lives of four after morning shelling of Mykolaiv

Three people were killed and four more were injured as a result of the shelling of Korabelny District of Mykolaiv on Saturday morning, mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych said.

"As of 15:00, three people are known to have died (two of them died at the scene of shelling, one person died on the way to hospital). Four more people were also injured - doctors are fighting for their lives," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"It is preliminarily known about three damaged high-rise buildings. Now we are collecting detailed information. I will be able to tell you more later," the mayor wrote.

