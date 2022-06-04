Three people killed, doctors fighting for lives of four after morning shelling of Mykolaiv

Three people were killed and four more were injured as a result of the shelling of Korabelny District of Mykolaiv on Saturday morning, mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych said.

"As of 15:00, three people are known to have died (two of them died at the scene of shelling, one person died on the way to hospital). Four more people were also injured - doctors are fighting for their lives," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"It is preliminarily known about three damaged high-rise buildings. Now we are collecting detailed information. I will be able to tell you more later," the mayor wrote.