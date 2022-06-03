Another 65 persons, 18 entities from Russia fall under EU sanctions - document

The European Union has imposed sanctions on 65 persons and 18 legal entities from Russia associated with the defense sector, politics and mass media, the Official Journal of the European Union said on Friday.

The sanctions have been imposed on head of the Russian National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's daughter Elizaveta, son Nikolai and wife Tatyana Navka, and Olympic champion, and Chairperson of the National Media Group Board of Directors Alina Kabayeva.

Roskomnadzor head Andrei Lipov and a number of Russian journalists have been added to the EU restrictive list.

The EU has also placed head of the Kherson military-civilian administration Vladimir Saldo and deputy head of the Kherson military-civilian administration Kirill Stremousov under sanctions.