Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force

The Official Journal of the EU published the details of the sixth sanctions package against Russia on Friday.

These sanctions, in particular, provide for a ban on the import of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia. It is noted that the phasing out of crude oil will take from six months, and to to eight months for other refined petroleum, products.

In addition, the sanctions involve cutting off three more Russian banks from the international SWIFT system – Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow and Russian Agricultural Bank. The Belarusian Bank for Development and Reconstruction will be also excluded from the system.

The sanctions list includes a number of personalities from Russia and Belarus.