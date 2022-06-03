Facts

16:23 03.06.2022

Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force

1 min read
Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force

The Official Journal of the EU published the details of the sixth sanctions package against Russia on Friday.

These sanctions, in particular, provide for a ban on the import of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia. It is noted that the phasing out of crude oil will take from six months, and to to eight months for other refined petroleum, products.

In addition, the sanctions involve cutting off three more Russian banks from the international SWIFT system – Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow and Russian Agricultural Bank. The Belarusian Bank for Development and Reconstruction will be also excluded from the system.

The sanctions list includes a number of personalities from Russia and Belarus.

Tags: #russia #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:57 03.06.2022
EU imposes new sanctions against Belaruskali, BPC, Naftan and five other companies

EU imposes new sanctions against Belaruskali, BPC, Naftan and five other companies

16:43 03.06.2022
Another 65 persons, 18 entities from Russia fall under EU sanctions - document

Another 65 persons, 18 entities from Russia fall under EU sanctions - document

12:16 03.06.2022
Council of European Union approves sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions - document

Council of European Union approves sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions - document

11:52 03.06.2022
Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil – statement

Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil – statement

19:21 02.06.2022
Zelensky: main point of sanctions is to make Europe independent from Russia

Zelensky: main point of sanctions is to make Europe independent from Russia

17:21 02.06.2022
EU ambassadors make official decision on sixth package of sanctions against Russia with oil embargo

EU ambassadors make official decision on sixth package of sanctions against Russia with oil embargo

16:39 02.06.2022
Russia switches to enhanced mode for producing small arms, missiles

Russia switches to enhanced mode for producing small arms, missiles

13:30 02.06.2022
All Russian employees, judges, working for war and repression should be sanctioned – Zelensky in Luxembourg parliament

All Russian employees, judges, working for war and repression should be sanctioned – Zelensky in Luxembourg parliament

16:25 01.06.2022
Progress in talks with Russia impossible until it abandons aggressive rhetoric - Podoliak

Progress in talks with Russia impossible until it abandons aggressive rhetoric - Podoliak

09:31 01.06.2022
Zelensky: practical outcome of 6th package of sanctions is minus tens of billions of euros for Russia

Zelensky: practical outcome of 6th package of sanctions is minus tens of billions of euros for Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Status of temporary protection in Europe received by 2.93 mln Ukrainian refugees; Poland, Czech Republic, Germany are leaders – UN

Council of European Union approves sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions - document

Combat losses of Russian army personnel reach almost 31,000 in 100 days of full-scale invasion - General Staff

Some 261 children killed, 463 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Zelensky expects good news about supply of weapons from partners

LATEST

Status of temporary protection in Europe received by 2.93 mln Ukrainian refugees; Poland, Czech Republic, Germany are leaders – UN

Russia fires six cruise missiles from Black Sea, ten from long-range bombers at targets in Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv regions – Defense Ministry

Stefanchuk invites Scholz to come to Ukraine, speak in Rada

One of vital issues in supply of weapons to Ukrainian army is speed - Reznikov

Ukrainian MFA calls on intl community to support creation of Special tribunal to investigate Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine

Tesla Powerwall solar stations installed in Borodianka outpatient clinic

Russian occupiers shell Donetsk region with aircraft, Uragans, air-to-ground missiles, damage residential buildings, coking, refractory plants, thermal power plant premises - police

Yermak-McFaul intl expert group urges EU to expedite imposition of full embargo on Russian energy resources

Ukraine waging defensive war, doesn’t plan to use provided MLRS to attack objects on Russian territory – Podoliak

Combat losses of Russian army personnel reach almost 31,000 in 100 days of full-scale invasion - General Staff

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD