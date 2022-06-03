Facts

11:19 03.06.2022

Yermak-McFaul intl expert group urges EU to expedite imposition of full embargo on Russian energy resources

2 min read
Yermak-McFaul intl expert group urges EU to expedite imposition of full embargo on Russian energy resources

 The Yermak-McFaul International Expert Group, analyzing the impact of the sanctions imposed against Russia, calls on the European Union to expedite the imposition of a complete embargo on Russian energy resources in order to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, the presidential press service reports.

According to the experts of the international group, the delay in the imposition of the sixth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation reduced the effectiveness of previously taken measures, in particular, restrictions on the financial system.

"Russia has continued to adapt to sanctions. Thus, over the time that has passed since the decision to reduce dependence on imported energy, Russia has gained additional opportunities for adaptation and tens of billions of oil and gas revenues," the statement reads.

"Further delays in implementation of a full embargo on Russian energy will thus reduce the effectiveness of sanctions. A complete oil and gas embargo against Russia is necessary. The EU must speed up its introduction and adopt tough decisions that are commensurate with the level of Russia's threat as soon as possible," the statement reads.

The international group is confident that the sooner such decisions are made, the more painless the reorientation of the economy and preparation for winter will be.

"Such sanctions will deprive the Russian Federation of the ability to export 90% of oil to the EU countries by the end of 2022," experts say in the statement, adding that pressure on the Russian economy is necessary to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime from financing military operations in Ukraine and to compulsion to complete them.

In addition, according to experts, Russia's revenues from energy exports should be frozen in the accounts of European banks. Also, the democratic world should recognize the Kremlin regime as terrorist at the legislative level, limiting any business ties with the Russian Federation.

"We call for solidarity and determination, not just loud rhetoric. We must not stop at the sanctions pressure, this is the only way to force the Kremlin to end the war against Ukraine," the statement reads.

Tags: #group #yermak #mcfaul
