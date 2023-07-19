Economy

18:23 19.07.2023

Poland not planning to lift embargo on agricultural imports from Ukraine - PM

2 min read
Poland not planning to lift embargo on agricultural imports from Ukraine - PM

Poland is not planning to open its borders to imports of agricultural produce from Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

"We care about our agriculture, and therefore, we aren't opening our borders to agricultural products from Ukraine," Polish Radio quoted Morawiecki as saying on Wednesday.

The conflict in Ukraine is having an increasingly more serious effect on the agricultural market, "and this is negatively influencing the Poles, and that's why we have imposed an embargo on products from Ukraine," Morawiecki said.

He acknowledged that, "in a couple of months, the EU intends to reopen the borders for bringing in grain from Ukraine."

"We disagree with that, we won't open our borders and won't allow our economy's destabilization. We have to protect Poland's interests and our agricultural sector," Morawiecki said.

Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Romania secured the European Commission's consent to ban imports of grain, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds from Ukraine starting May 2.

Agricultural producers in a number of European countries started experiencing problems over an excess of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural produce on the markets of Eastern European countries in the first months of 2023. The situation was prompted in many ways by the EU's decision to temporarily lift import duties on Ukrainian grain and oilseed crops, which substantially increased shipments of Ukrainian agricultural produce to neighboring countries.

Ukrainian products, including grain, sunflower, eggs, poultry, sugar, apples and apple juice, berries, flour, honey, and pasta flooded grocery stores in those countries, prompting prices to fall and hitting local farming businesses.

Tags: #poland #agricultural_products #morawiecki

MORE ABOUT

11:47 12.07.2023
Poland to provide infrastructure for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Poland to provide infrastructure for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

19:12 28.06.2023
Presidents of Poland, Lithuania support idea of Ukraine's integration into NATO

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania support idea of Ukraine's integration into NATO

19:36 27.06.2023
Polish president calls relocation of Wagner group to Belarus as negative factor

Polish president calls relocation of Wagner group to Belarus as negative factor

17:23 26.06.2023
Poland to supply Ukrainian security forces with machine guns, cartridges, to assist in organizing treatment of wounded

Poland to supply Ukrainian security forces with machine guns, cartridges, to assist in organizing treatment of wounded

15:49 22.06.2023
Share of Polish dairy products in Ukrainian market reaches 69%

Share of Polish dairy products in Ukrainian market reaches 69%

10:13 19.06.2023
Dairy associations insist on observing principles of free trade between Ukraine and Poland

Dairy associations insist on observing principles of free trade between Ukraine and Poland

18:19 07.06.2023
Poland to send tankers, pumps to Ukraine to help overcome consequences of Russia's blowing up Kakhovka HPP

Poland to send tankers, pumps to Ukraine to help overcome consequences of Russia's blowing up Kakhovka HPP

20:40 29.05.2023
EBA urges to solve problems with queues at Ukrainian-Polish border during transit cargo transportation

EBA urges to solve problems with queues at Ukrainian-Polish border during transit cargo transportation

19:34 25.05.2023
Stefanchuk at meeting with Duda: Military assistance from Poland, through Poland remains No. 1 issue for Ukraine

Stefanchuk at meeting with Duda: Military assistance from Poland, through Poland remains No. 1 issue for Ukraine

14:18 24.05.2023
Ukraine, Poland signs memo of cooperation on inventory of cultural heritage losses caused by war

Ukraine, Poland signs memo of cooperation on inventory of cultural heritage losses caused by war

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine may apply reciprocal measures to extended EU restrictions on agricultural exports after Sept 15 - Svyrydenko

Kernel confirms significant damage to assets in Chornomorsk port

Kernel, Viterra, CMA CGM Group terminals damaged after attack on ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk – Ministry of Restoration

Govt approves statement on pilot project to begin restoration of Kakhovka HPP – Shmyhal

Businesses for first time since start of war optimistic about economic development for year ahead - NBU survey

LATEST

Govt invites businesses to develop four-year recovery plan by late Oct

Ukraine may apply reciprocal measures to extended EU restrictions on agricultural exports after Sept 15 - Svyrydenko

Kernel confirms significant damage to assets in Chornomorsk port

Lukashenko actively involved in forced deportation of Ukrainian children – ISW

Kernel, Viterra, CMA CGM Group terminals damaged after attack on ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk – Ministry of Restoration

Kyiv confectionery Roshen intends to increase charter capital by UAH 500 mln

Govt approves statement on pilot project to begin restoration of Kakhovka HPP – Shmyhal

Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company for first time loads sea vessel with deadweight exceeding 45,000 tonnes

Businesses call de-shadowing, simplification of administration tax reform priorities - study

Boryspil Airport, Hyundai E&C sign memo of cooperation in restoration of Ukrainian aviation industry

AD
AD
AD
AD