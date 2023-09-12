Economy

12:32 12.09.2023

Poland decides not to resume imports of Ukrainian grain – PM Morawiecki

1 min read
Poland decides not to resume imports of Ukrainian grain – PM Morawiecki

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said his country has finally decided not to open its borders to the import of Ukrainian grain.

"Poland will not allow us to be flooded with Ukrainian grain. Regardless of what Brussels officials decide, we will not open our borders," the prime minister said in a statement on the X social network on Tuesday.

In a video accompanying the message, Morawiecki said the European Union is now deciding whether to maintain the temporary embargo on the import of Ukrainian food, introduced in the spring, for Poland and other neighbors of Ukraine. "I'll tell you how it will end: we will not open the border. They must take this into account, because only the Poles can decide what things should look like in our own home," he said.

Tags: #grain #poland #morawiecki

MORE ABOUT

15:09 12.09.2023
Ukraine to apply to WTO arbitration to get compensation for violation of GATT norms if Poland blocks export of Ukrainian grain

Ukraine to apply to WTO arbitration to get compensation for violation of GATT norms if Poland blocks export of Ukrainian grain

20:46 06.09.2023
EC seeking solution for Ukrainian grain exports to be acceptable to Kyiv, EU countries - EC Vice-President

EC seeking solution for Ukrainian grain exports to be acceptable to Kyiv, EU countries - EC Vice-President

21:04 05.09.2023
EU to discuss possible extension of 5 members' import ban on several Ukrainian agricultural products on Wed

EU to discuss possible extension of 5 members' import ban on several Ukrainian agricultural products on Wed

20:02 04.09.2023
Black Sea Grain Initiative should be resumed, but not at expense of blackmail, fulfillment of Russia’s whims – Kuleba

Black Sea Grain Initiative should be resumed, but not at expense of blackmail, fulfillment of Russia’s whims – Kuleba

16:54 31.08.2023
Ukrainian MFA expects Turkey to stop Russia's attempts to establish grain exports in Black Sea without resuming Ukrainian exports

Ukrainian MFA expects Turkey to stop Russia's attempts to establish grain exports in Black Sea without resuming Ukrainian exports

09:53 30.08.2023
Approval of Epicenter K investment in INTERSPORT Polska extended by Polish regulator until Sept 30

Approval of Epicenter K investment in INTERSPORT Polska extended by Polish regulator until Sept 30

19:56 29.08.2023
Alternative sea route for Ukrainian grain exports can be developed, strengthened – Kuleba

Alternative sea route for Ukrainian grain exports can be developed, strengthened – Kuleba

11:55 28.08.2023
Hungary to extend ban on Ukrainian grain, expand restrictive list to 24 products from Sept 16

Hungary to extend ban on Ukrainian grain, expand restrictive list to 24 products from Sept 16

14:45 26.08.2023
MFA considers it categorically unacceptable to extend ban on import of Ukrainian grain until 2023 end in some EU countries

MFA considers it categorically unacceptable to extend ban on import of Ukrainian grain until 2023 end in some EU countries

17:05 25.08.2023
Odesa authorities: 30-40% of subjects of export grain market work 'in shadows'

Odesa authorities: 30-40% of subjects of export grain market work 'in shadows'

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt proposes 2023 state budget expenditures on security, defense and IDPs increased by UAH 328.5 bln

PM: preparations for autumn-winter period in their final stage

Ukraine to apply to WTO arbitration to get compensation for violation of GATT norms if Poland blocks export of Ukrainian grain

Ukraine's Ministry of Finance hopes to receive $3.3 bln from USA in 2023, $12-14 billion in 2024 – minister

Ukraine's Ministry of Finance projects exchange rate of UAH 41.40/$1 for 2024

LATEST

Cabinet identifies Naftogaz Ukrainy as supplier of last resort until end of martial law

Govt proposes 2023 state budget expenditures on security, defense and IDPs increased by UAH 328.5 bln

PM: preparations for autumn-winter period in their final stage

Ukraine agrees on RES development in Chornobyl NPP zone with German partners

DTEK Energy's revenue in decreases by 6.5% in H1 2023

Govt obliges customers to justify need for public procurement from UAH 50,000H

Ukraine's Ministry of Finance hopes to receive $3.3 bln from USA in 2023, $12-14 billion in 2024 – minister

Ukraine's Ministry of Finance projects exchange rate of UAH 41.40/$1 for 2024

Corteva Agriscience expands production of corn seeds to 24 hybrids at plant in Poltava region

Astarta begins harvesting sugar beets

AD
AD
AD
AD