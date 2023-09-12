Poland decides not to resume imports of Ukrainian grain – PM Morawiecki

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said his country has finally decided not to open its borders to the import of Ukrainian grain.

"Poland will not allow us to be flooded with Ukrainian grain. Regardless of what Brussels officials decide, we will not open our borders," the prime minister said in a statement on the X social network on Tuesday.

In a video accompanying the message, Morawiecki said the European Union is now deciding whether to maintain the temporary embargo on the import of Ukrainian food, introduced in the spring, for Poland and other neighbors of Ukraine. "I'll tell you how it will end: we will not open the border. They must take this into account, because only the Poles can decide what things should look like in our own home," he said.