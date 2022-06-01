Facts

17:26 01.06.2022

Proposals to stop war, force Ukraine to give up territories due to Europe's, US' irrational fear of Russia - Podoliak

Proposals to stop war, force Ukraine to give up territories due to Europe's, US' irrational fear of Russia - Podoliak

The proposals of European and American politicians to stop the war with the loss of Ukrainian territories are connected, among other things, with their irrational fear of Russia, Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that, on the one hand, the political elites of the West "want to return to the pre-war period and do not want to solve problems."

"They got used to certain rules of conformism in terms of doing business with Russia. After all, before the war, this allowed them to receive quite large incomes. They want to try to restore at least some opportunity to earn money without conflict, because they are afraid that the European economy will be different and will require a revision of key rules, including in the energy sector. This affects them very much," the adviser said.

"In addition, the pro-Russian lobby (in the West) are starting to raise their head, which has not disappeared, as well as the irrational fear of Europeans of Russia, although the war has been going on for the third month. They believe that Russia can neglect security rules and attack other countries. They are really afraid," he said.

At the same time, Podoliak is sure, the leaders of the EU and the US now have a choice: "either now decide everything by military means with Russia, or live in fear all the time, continuing to destroy themselves."

"Fear is a bad emotion, leading to a stupor when it is necessary to make anti-crisis decisions," the official believes.

As the third reason to force Ukraine to find a compromise solution to the war with the possible loss of territories, the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office named an attempt by European and American partners to return Ukraine to the position it was in before.

"We were secondary to Europe. We were not perceived as a newsmaker or a country influencing the formation of common living rules in Europe. We had to agree with something by default. And now Ukraine does not agree. Zelensky's behavior model is almost a straightforward statement about problems. And if at first it was not correctly accepted in the European environment, now Ukraine is becoming a subject that forms other rules in Europe. And this frightens many," he concluded.

