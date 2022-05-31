Facts

17:52 31.05.2022

Eurojust to provide technical, financial support to Joint Investigation Team on War Crimes in Ukraine – President Hamran

Eurojust intends to provide the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on War Crimes in Ukraine with legal, technical and financial support.

This was announced on Tuesday in The Hague at a press conference by Eurojust President Ladislav Hamran. As you know, at present the JIT includes six countries: Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Ukraine and Slovakia.

He said they provide legal support to the JIT, which requires a legislative framework to operate. Eurojust is pleased that this team, for the first time in history, has been joined by an ICC prosecutor. As Eurojust, they will also provide technical support – telephones, laptops, scanners, printers and other equipment that is essential in order to collect evidence of war crimes, he said.

In addition, Eurojust intends to financially support the work of the JIT investigators, in particular by funding their trips, providing translators so that the investigators can communicate with each other in their native language, translating documents and all evidence that was collected in languages other than English. Eurojust will also do this for forensic reports so that everything that has been collected by this team can be shared among all parties involved. From now on, every piece of evidence collected by these countries will immediately be available to all partners, which will speed up the work of the JIT, the president of Eurojust said.

Hamran also believes that the war in Ukraine will be the most documented military conflict that we have ever seen. As a result, coordination is needed, and this is where Eurojust comes in – we have over twenty years of experience in coordinating large operations and we want to offer our experience to the members of the Joint Investigation Team, the president of Eurojust said.

Tags: #ukraine #eurojust
