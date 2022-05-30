Russian takes about 3,000 Ukrainians from Mariupol to filtration camp near Bezimenne settlement in past week - Defense Ministry

During the week, Russia took about 3,000 Ukrainians, including more than 300 children, from Mariupol to a filtration camp near the settlement of Bezimenne, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk said.

"The aggressor continues the tactics of terror against the civilian population in Mariupol. During the last week, the occupiers forcibly took about 3,000 Ukrainians to a filtration camp near the settlement of Bezimenne, 20 km east of Mariupol, of which more than 300 are children," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media center on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, citizens of Ukraine who do not pass the so-called "filtration", which is at least 10%, are recognized as "dangerous to the Russian regime and are arrested.

"During detention, Ukrainian citizens are interrogated, tortured, threatened with execution and forced to cooperate," Motuzianyk said.