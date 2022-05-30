Occupiers fire at evacuation car that was going to pick up people, French journalist killed in Luhansk region – region’s head

The evacuation was officially stopped, the enemy fired on a car that was going to pick up people, a French journalist was killed, said head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"Today our armored evacuation transport was going to pick up 10 people from the region and came under enemy fire. Shell fragments pierced the armor of the car, an accredited French journalist who was doing a story about the evacuation received a fatal wound in the neck, a patrol policeman was saved by a helmet," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Haiday stressed that the evacuation is officially stopping.

Later, on Facebook, the Regional Military Administration's head said the deceased was a journalist from the BFMTV channel.