18:20 25.05.2022

Ukraine insists on secondary sanctions, expansion of list of goods prohibited for export to Russia

The effectiveness of sanctions will be significantly increased if secondary sanctions are imposed and the categories of goods that are prohibited for export to Russia are expanded, Deputy Head of the President's Office Rostyslav Shurma has said at a discussion at the Ukrainian House in Davos.

"There are still a lot of categories [of commodities] that have not been sanctioned. If you go into details, for example, for the oil industry, there are a lot of materials, a lot of cracking components that can be blocked, but they are not blocked yet," he said.

Shurma added that many components used in the Russian military industry, such as some semiconductors, certain chemical materials, and a number of metals, were still missing from the list of sanctions.

Professor of Economics at the University of Cambridge Alexander Rodnyansky also stressed the importance of imposing secondary sanctions. He recalled that there is a Eurasian Union, which includes Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, as well as Armenia, which allows Russia to trade through these countries.

"But that's not the only way: they can trade with Georgia… We see a lot of trade going on there. And that's why they invent all sorts of creative tools. So the only key how the international community can respond to this is secondary sanctions, which, again, we are still waiting for and which have not been imposed on a large scale," Rodnyansky stressed.

