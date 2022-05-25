Facts

18:03 25.05.2022

There are killed and wounded amid shelling attack on Balakliya

1 min read
There are killed and wounded amid shelling attack on Balakliya

On Wednesday, May 25, Russian occupation troops shelled Balakliya of Kharkiv region, head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"According to our information, this city was shelled by the invaders again," Synehubov said at a briefing.

He did not specify whether there were victims and injured as a result of the shelling.

At the same time, according to preliminary information of volunteer, adviser to the head of Kharkiv Regional Council Natalia Popova, two people were killed and seven wounded as a result of the shelling.

"Preliminarily: seven people were injured, including one child. The girl is in an extremely serious condition. We pray for her health. Two people, unfortunately, died," Popova wrote on her Facebook page.

Tags: #killed #balakliya #kharkiv_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:49 25.05.2022
At least 22,000 civilians killed in Mariupol - mayor's adviser

At least 22,000 civilians killed in Mariupol - mayor's adviser

18:34 23.05.2022
Some 24 settlements already been liberated in Kharkiv region – Zaluzhny

Some 24 settlements already been liberated in Kharkiv region – Zaluzhny

13:32 21.05.2022
Some 232 children killed, more than 430 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 232 children killed, more than 430 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

08:47 19.05.2022
On May 18, ten residents of Donetsk region killed under shelling of invaders, two of them children

On May 18, ten residents of Donetsk region killed under shelling of invaders, two of them children

09:50 18.05.2022
Some 229 children killed, 424 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 229 children killed, 424 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

09:28 16.05.2022
Defenders of Kharkiv region reach state border of Ukraine - Synehubov

Defenders of Kharkiv region reach state border of Ukraine - Synehubov

17:50 14.05.2022
As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 227 children killed, 420 injured - Prosecutor General's Office

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 227 children killed, 420 injured - Prosecutor General's Office

11:28 14.05.2022
Liberation of Kharkiv region proves that we not to leave anyone to enemy - Zelensky

Liberation of Kharkiv region proves that we not to leave anyone to enemy - Zelensky

19:13 12.05.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 3,496 civilians, 3,760 wounded - UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 3,496 civilians, 3,760 wounded - UN

13:07 12.05.2022
Gas pipeline damaged as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region, 17,500 households left without gas

Gas pipeline damaged as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region, 17,500 households left without gas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU, USA, UK create Advisory Group to coordinate efforts to bring to justice those involved in war crimes during Russia’s war against Ukraine

Russian troops trying to establish full control over territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm interpretation of alleged retreat of Ukrainian army in Ukraine’s east - spokesperson

Ukrainian MFA condemns Russian president decree on issuance of Russian passports in occupied territories

Many in NATO have lost moral and professional ground to make any comments about Ukraine – Kuleba

LATEST

EU, USA, UK create Advisory Group to coordinate efforts to bring to justice those involved in war crimes during Russia’s war against Ukraine

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal to work out issue of introducing visa regime with Russia

Hungary still against oil embargo against Russia, demands that European Commission solve problem of energy security

Russian troops trying to establish full control over territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

Vodafone Ukraine resumes studies at Big Data Lab school

Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm interpretation of alleged retreat of Ukrainian army in Ukraine’s east - spokesperson

Combat army readiness checks planned at ten training grounds of Belarus – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

Ukraine asks Meta for 'green corridor' to speed up moderation of Ukrainian appeals – Dpty PM Fedorov

Ministers of some countries ready to facilitate rapid integration of documents in Diia into their national systems – Fedorov

Ukraine insists on secondary sanctions, expansion of list of goods prohibited for export to Russia

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD