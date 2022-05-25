There can be no talk of freezing the conflict – Podoliak

Advisor to head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has said that there can be no talk of freezing the conflict.

"There can be no question of freezing the conflict. Firstly, any freeze is a war postponed in time. A bigger, bloodier and more prepared one on the part of the aggressor, who will work on mistakes, dismiss and arrest generals, and put fighters with experience of today's war in their place. By the way, we have also done our work on mistakes: Ukraine has drawn conclusions from the Minsk agreements and therefore will not go for Minsk-3," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Podoliak also noted that "since the beginning of the war, 13 million Ukrainians have already left their homes. These people will not return to live in the occupied territories or in the gray war zone. Are those calling for the freezing of the war going to support our migrants for life?"

"No one in the world is interested in a prolonged war. No one is interested in the food crisis. But today, the shortest way to end the war is weapons, sanctions and financial assistance to Ukraine," he wrote.

"Ukraine was given from three days to several weeks. Ukrainians have defended Kyiv, liberated three regions and are completing the liberation of the fourth. Today.... they offer us to give Russia the east and the south. Thank you for the advice, but perhaps we will accept help with weapons," Podoliak said.