Zelensky: I don't see Russia's interest in ending war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sees no Russian interest in ending the war.

"Yes, I don't see. I don't see any interest. I don't see things. The only positive thing is that the parties started talking about the unblocking of Azovstal and the evacuation of civilians. I don’t see any more steps," Zelensky said, speaking via video link at the Ukrainian Breakfast at the World Economic Forum in Davos and answering a question from the discussion moderator.

According to Zelensky, the current president of the Russian Federation does not fully understand what is happening. "He lives in his own informational world, not realizing that Ukraine will not make concessions. This war for Ukraine is not against anyone, but for itself, for its land. He must live in reality, and his surrounding must help him get out of his informational unreality," he said.