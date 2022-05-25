Facts

11:16 25.05.2022

Zelensky: I don't see Russia's interest in ending war

1 min read
Zelensky: I don't see Russia's interest in ending war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sees no Russian interest in ending the war.

"Yes, I don't see. I don't see any interest. I don't see things. The only positive thing is that the parties started talking about the unblocking of Azovstal and the evacuation of civilians. I don’t see any more steps," Zelensky said, speaking via video link at the Ukrainian Breakfast at the World Economic Forum in Davos and answering a question from the discussion moderator.

According to Zelensky, the current president of the Russian Federation does not fully understand what is happening. "He lives in his own informational world, not realizing that Ukraine will not make concessions. This war for Ukraine is not against anyone, but for itself, for its land. He must live in reality, and his surrounding must help him get out of his informational unreality," he said.

Tags: #war #end
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:00 24.05.2022
Sailors of Caspian Flotilla of Russia refuse to carry out combat missions due to emergency state of ships - Main Defense Intelligence

Sailors of Caspian Flotilla of Russia refuse to carry out combat missions due to emergency state of ships - Main Defense Intelligence

10:44 24.05.2022
Zelensky: Russia launches 2,275 missiles at Ukraine, carries out more than 3,000 airstrikes during war

Zelensky: Russia launches 2,275 missiles at Ukraine, carries out more than 3,000 airstrikes during war

09:30 24.05.2022
Russian army loses over 1,300 tanks, 205 aircraft during invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

Russian army loses over 1,300 tanks, 205 aircraft during invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

09:29 24.05.2022
Zelensky: War ends with suffering, loss of people

Zelensky: War ends with suffering, loss of people

19:55 23.05.2022
Invaders unsuccessfully try to advance in Ukraine’s east – AFU General Staff

Invaders unsuccessfully try to advance in Ukraine’s east – AFU General Staff

17:02 23.05.2022
Russia conducting intensive fire influence with tactical missile systems, aircraft along entire contact line – Defense Ministry

Russia conducting intensive fire influence with tactical missile systems, aircraft along entire contact line – Defense Ministry

16:59 21.05.2022
SBU analysis shows that missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station was from occupied part of Donbas – spokesman

SBU analysis shows that missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station was from occupied part of Donbas – spokesman

12:15 21.05.2022
Zelensky: This war is not against Russia. We are at war with Russia for Ukraine

Zelensky: This war is not against Russia. We are at war with Russia for Ukraine

11:13 21.05.2022
End of war will be 'diplomatic' – Zelensky

End of war will be 'diplomatic' – Zelensky

12:39 20.05.2022
Ukrainian volunteers face problem of bringing humanitarian aid into country – experts

Ukrainian volunteers face problem of bringing humanitarian aid into country – experts

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba asks Saudi Arabia to help eliminate fuel crisis in Ukraine

Zelensky: Question is with which President of Russia Ukraine to negotiate peace

Zelensky: task of international advisory group is to develop reliable guarantees for Ukraine

Zelensky: Russia's statement about 'deliberate slowdown' in Ukraine is lie

Yermak, Rasmussen to lead intl advisory group on security guarantees for Ukraine

LATEST

Situation on southern front stably tense, enemy strengthens additional line of defense - South operational command

Kuleba discusses with Greek Prime Minister defense support, granting Ukraine status of EU candidate

Ukraine deserves EU candidate status – head of European Parliament, President of Latvia

Kuleba asks Saudi Arabia to help eliminate fuel crisis in Ukraine

Zelensky: We do not forget no-fly zone issue

Zelensky: Question is with which President of Russia Ukraine to negotiate peace

Zelensky: task of international advisory group is to develop reliable guarantees for Ukraine

Zelensky: Russia's statement about 'deliberate slowdown' in Ukraine is lie

Russia launches missile strike on Krasnopillia at night, preliminarily no casualties

Yermak at Davos forum: Help Ukraine win

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD