19:48 17.09.2025

Register of Damages for Ukraine includes categories on forced displacement of children, adults – Mudra

New categories "Forced displacement or deportation of children" (A2.8) and "Forced displacement or deportation of adults" (A2.9) were opened in the Register of Damages for Ukraine (RD4U) on Wednesday, Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra said.

"Category A2.8 Forcible transfer or deportation of children is intended for applications related to children who were forcibly transferred within the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine, including to temporarily occupied territories, or deported outside Ukraine, in particular to Russia or third countries, on or after February 24, 2022. Category A2.9 Forcible transfer or deportation of adults covers individuals who were also victims of forcible transfer within Ukraine or deportation to other countries as a result of actions committed under the control of Russia, on or after February 24, 2022," the register said in a press release.

"Forcible transfer" refers to forced eviction or other actions that forced a person to leave their place of residence and move to another place within Ukraine. "Deportation" means the transfer of a person outside Ukraine, to Russia or another country, against their will, the document reads.

RD4U said the launch of categories A2.8 and A2.9 is another step in fulfilling their mandate to document the damage caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine, "as well as part of broader efforts to ensure fair reparations for all victims of aggression."

According to the document, a child is a natural person who, at the time of the event in question, has not reached the age of eighteen, unless under the law applicable to the child, majority is attained earlier.

The Damages Register for Ukraine (RD4U) has been established to record claims for compensation for damage, loss and harm caused by Russia's aggression since February 24, 2022. This is the first step towards creating a mechanism that will ensure fairness and compensation. As of today, 44 states and the European Union have joined the Register. The Register was established under the auspices of the Council of Europe in May 2023.

