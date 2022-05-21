Rescuers in Enerhodar deserve support from all of us – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the rescuers in Enerhodar, temporarily occupied by Russia, who protested today, deserve support from all of Ukrainians.

"Today I definitely want to thank our people who do not stop fighting the occupation. And especially those who are now in the territory that is temporarily under the control of Russia, its army. In particular, the rescuers in Enerhodar who protested today deserve support from all of us. Thank you! Each and every one must show that the occupiers have no right to decide anything on our land. This is an important component of our victory," Zelensky said in a video address on Saturday night.