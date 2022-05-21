Facts

15:53 21.05.2022

Rescuers in Enerhodar deserve support from all of us – Zelensky

1 min read
Rescuers in Enerhodar deserve support from all of us – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the rescuers in Enerhodar, temporarily occupied by Russia, who protested today, deserve support from all of Ukrainians.

"Today I definitely want to thank our people who do not stop fighting the occupation. And especially those who are now in the territory that is temporarily under the control of Russia, its army. In particular, the rescuers in Enerhodar who protested today deserve support from all of us. Thank you! Each and every one must show that the occupiers have no right to decide anything on our land. This is an important component of our victory," Zelensky said in a video address on Saturday night.

Tags: #enerhodar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:54 06.03.2022
Zaporizhia NPP remains under control of occupiers, 2 power units out of 6 operating – nuclear inspectorate

Zaporizhia NPP remains under control of occupiers, 2 power units out of 6 operating – nuclear inspectorate

13:28 03.03.2022
Zaporizhia and Yuzhnoukrainsk NPPs out of danger – Arestovych

Zaporizhia and Yuzhnoukrainsk NPPs out of danger – Arestovych

13:31 02.03.2022
Enemy stopped at entrance to Enerhodar, negotiations underway on nuclear danger in event of hostilities – Arestovych

Enemy stopped at entrance to Enerhodar, negotiations underway on nuclear danger in event of hostilities – Arestovych

12:06 02.03.2022
Enerhodar ready for resistance – Ground Forces of Ukraine

Enerhodar ready for resistance – Ground Forces of Ukraine

19:39 26.02.2022
Aggressor approaches Enerhodar, starts deploying Grad missiles aimed at Zaporizhia NPP – Interior Ministry

Aggressor approaches Enerhodar, starts deploying Grad missiles aimed at Zaporizhia NPP – Interior Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU analysis shows that missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station was from occupied part of Donbas – spokesman

PM of Portugal arrives in Ukraine, visits Irpin

Biden signs $40 bln bill for Ukraine – White House

Some 232 children killed, more than 430 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Zelensky to consider returning to line on Feb 23, 2022 as victory

LATEST

SBU analysis shows that missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station was from occupied part of Donbas – spokesman

Olena Zelenska: I am waiting for family to unite like all families in Ukraine

Russian military responsible for sexual violence in Ukraine must be held accountable – Borrell

PM of Portugal arrives in Ukraine, visits Irpin

Zelensky: We are working to ensure that Russia compensates for everything it destroyed in Ukraine

Ukraine applied to join NATO in 2008, application not withdrawn, final decision on country's entry should now be made by NATO members – Stefanishyna

Biden signs $40 bln bill for Ukraine – White House

Some 232 children killed, more than 430 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Invaders launch missile attack on military infrastructure facility in Rivne region

Ukraine Contact Group to hold second meeting on May 23 – Pentagon

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD