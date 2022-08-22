Facts

14:09 22.08.2022

Radiation background in Enerhodar is normal, but 25,000 tablets of potassium iodide delivered to town


A large consignment of 25,000 potassium iodide tablets to protect people from radioactive contamination was delivered to the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, where Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is located, Mayor of the town Dmytro Orlov has said, stressing that at present, the radiation the background in the town is not exceeded.

"Attention! The radiation background at the industrial site and directly in the town is within the norm and has not been exceeded," Orlov said in Telegram on Sunday.

According to him, the fact that Zaporizhia NPP is in the hands of military terrorists and armed provocations regularly occur at the nuclear facility makes it necessary to take additional security measures, and therefore 25,000 tablets of potassium iodide, a drug capable of protecting the thyroid gland, were delivered to Enerhodar from the regional reserve through redistribution. This is an additional batch to the one that was distributed in Enerhodar in 2019-2020.

The mayor also reminded about the dosage of the drug depending on the age of the person.

"It is not necessary to take the medicine for prevention in advance! Only on command, in the case of a really confirmed danger," he said.

"I hope that you will never receive a command to take this drug. But potassium iodide should be in the first-aid kit of every family in Enerhodar. If you do not have it in your first aid kit (lost it, expired), you can get the drug from next week through your family doctor at the rate of one tablet 0.125 g per person," Orlov said.

