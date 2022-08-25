Facts

14:58 25.08.2022

Enerhodar disconnected from power, water supply after enemy shelling – mayor

1 min read
Enerhodar has been completely disconnected from power and water supply as a result of enemy shelling, according to the mayor of the city, Dmytro Orlov.

"Today, due to enemy shelling, the city has been completely left without power and water supply. We are clarifying how critical the situation is and whether it is possible to fix it soon," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The mayor also said that Energoatom will issue an official statement about further work of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant and the general situation at the enterprise.

