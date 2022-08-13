Mayor of occupied Enerhodar urges residents to limit their presence on streets due to provocation by Russians

Information has been received about another provocation by the Russian occupiers, if possible, limit your stay on the streets of Enerhodar, mayor of the city Dmytro Orlov reports.

"Be careful and, if possible, limit your stay on the streets of Enerhodar! Information has been received about another provocation by the occupiers. According to local residents, shelling is being carried out again from the park area towards the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and industrial territory. The interval between departure and arrival is three-five seconds!" he wrote on his Telegram channel.