Facts

18:37 28.10.2022

Invaders report on their channels that they to regard Enerhodar residents as Russian citizens from Oct 30

1 min read

The Russian occupiers are reporting on their propaganda channels that from October 30 they will consider the residents of Enerhodar as citizens of Russia, Mayor Dmytro Orlov said.

"The absence in the temporarily occupied regions, including Enerhodar, of mass demand for Russian passports, no matter how intensely the occupiers advertised them, led to the fact that they decided to impose Russian citizenship on the inhabitants of these territories automatically... Moreover, this dubious pleasure will take place without the active participation of the people themselves," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

The mayor also noted that in order to refuse, "a person will need to write an application to the Russian migration service personally."

"At least, such strange fantasies are now being relayed by the invaders. We are sure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will significantly correct these ambitious plans, as happened in Kharkiv region and is now happening in Kherson region, and very soon not a single rushist will remain in Ukrainian Enerhodar," he said.

Tags: #enerhodar

