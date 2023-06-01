Occupiers continue to turn Enerhodar into military logistics base - AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers continue to turn Enerhodar (Zaporizhia region) into a military logistics base, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Despite numerous appeals from the IAEA and world leaders, the occupiers continue to turn the temporarily seized Enerhodar of Zaporizhia region into a military logistics base," the report says.

It is reported that the invaders use the plant Non-standard equipment and pipelines for the repair of military equipment, and the plant Special constructions and House-building Plant turned into a warehouse of military equipment, weapons and ammunition.

As reported with reference to the statement of Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi, the Zaporizhia NPP should not be used as a storage or base for storing heavy weapons (i.e. MLRS, artillery systems and ammunition, tanks) or military personnel which can be used to attack from the territory of the station.