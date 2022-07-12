Enerhodar mayor says statements on shelling of SBU building are occupiers' provocation

Statements by Russian occupiers about shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the SBU building in the occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, are a provocation, Mayor Dmytry Orlov has said.

According to him, last night the residents of the town were awakened by several explosions "either in the city itself or near it," after which chaotic shots were heard in different microdistricts. "Local residents got the impression that the occupiers were just firing into the air, depicting a shootout that actually did not take place. This is not just an impression. And already in the morning, information appeared from the orcs themselves that the SBU premises in Enerhodar were allegedly attacked from drones," Orlov said in Telegram.

He also said "the shelling of the SBU and shooting" is a provocation of the occupiers themselves, because there is no point in shelling this object by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In fact, according to him, this is the work of the Russian military, who then showed the destruction of the garage, which is located near the SBU building.