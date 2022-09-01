Russian occupiers shell Enerhodar, ZNPP on day of scheduled visit by IAEA mission – Defense Intelligence

On Thursday morning, September 1, the Russian occupation forces shelled the city of Enerhodar and also shelled the area in the immediate vicinity of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"A group of Russian attack helicopters K-52 "worked" over the city, attacking residential areas. A mortar strike was carried out in the immediate vicinity of the ZNPP territory and nuclear reactors," it said on the Telegram channel.

The agency recalled that the launch of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the ZNPP, headed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, had been scheduled for September 1.

"The morning shelling attacks are part of a plan to provoke the mission in order to create an image the Kremlin needs. Obviously, the occupiers will traditionally try to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of shelling the power plant and civilians," it said.

The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence called on the international community to provide an adequate assessment of the occupiers' actions, ensure the efficient and safe operation of the IAEA mission and contribute to the complete demilitarization of Enerhodar.