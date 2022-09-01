Facts

10:23 01.09.2022

Russian occupiers shell Enerhodar, ZNPP on day of scheduled visit by IAEA mission – Defense Intelligence

1 min read
Russian occupiers shell Enerhodar, ZNPP on day of scheduled visit by IAEA mission – Defense Intelligence

On Thursday morning, September 1, the Russian occupation forces shelled the city of Enerhodar and also shelled the area in the immediate vicinity of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"A group of Russian attack helicopters K-52 "worked" over the city, attacking residential areas. A mortar strike was carried out in the immediate vicinity of the ZNPP territory and nuclear reactors," it said on the Telegram channel.

The agency recalled that the launch of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the ZNPP, headed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, had been scheduled for September 1.

"The morning shelling attacks are part of a plan to provoke the mission in order to create an image the Kremlin needs. Obviously, the occupiers will traditionally try to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of shelling the power plant and civilians," it said.

The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence called on the international community to provide an adequate assessment of the occupiers' actions, ensure the efficient and safe operation of the IAEA mission and contribute to the complete demilitarization of Enerhodar.

Tags: #enerhodar

MORE ABOUT

14:58 25.08.2022
Enerhodar disconnected from power, water supply after enemy shelling – mayor

Enerhodar disconnected from power, water supply after enemy shelling – mayor

14:09 22.08.2022
Radiation background in Enerhodar is normal, but 25,000 tablets of potassium iodide delivered to town

Radiation background in Enerhodar is normal, but 25,000 tablets of potassium iodide delivered to town

16:58 13.08.2022
Mayor of occupied Enerhodar urges residents to limit their presence on streets due to provocation by Russians

Mayor of occupied Enerhodar urges residents to limit their presence on streets due to provocation by Russians

16:30 12.07.2022
Enerhodar mayor says statements on shelling of SBU building are occupiers' provocation

Enerhodar mayor says statements on shelling of SBU building are occupiers' provocation

15:18 26.05.2022
IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP unacceptable until plant site, Enerhodar de-occupied - Ukraine's nuclear regulator

IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP unacceptable until plant site, Enerhodar de-occupied - Ukraine's nuclear regulator

15:53 21.05.2022
Rescuers in Enerhodar deserve support from all of us – Zelensky

Rescuers in Enerhodar deserve support from all of us – Zelensky

10:54 06.03.2022
Zaporizhia NPP remains under control of occupiers, 2 power units out of 6 operating – nuclear inspectorate

Zaporizhia NPP remains under control of occupiers, 2 power units out of 6 operating – nuclear inspectorate

13:28 03.03.2022
Zaporizhia and Yuzhnoukrainsk NPPs out of danger – Arestovych

Zaporizhia and Yuzhnoukrainsk NPPs out of danger – Arestovych

13:31 02.03.2022
Enemy stopped at entrance to Enerhodar, negotiations underway on nuclear danger in event of hostilities – Arestovych

Enemy stopped at entrance to Enerhodar, negotiations underway on nuclear danger in event of hostilities – Arestovych

12:06 02.03.2022
Enerhodar ready for resistance – Ground Forces of Ukraine

Enerhodar ready for resistance – Ground Forces of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

IAEA mission staying at Novo-Oleksandrivka checkpoint, movement of convoy suspended – source

Emergency system of ZNPP switches off operating power unit No. 5 after shelling by Russian forces – Energoatom

Zelensky: Ukrainian children make choice in favor of Ukraine

Situation in Kherson region remains difficult, active hostilities continue – local authorities

EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians

LATEST

Some 3,500 out of 12,900 schools to reopen, 4,500 will work in mixed mode, others online

Five people killed, twelve wounded in enemy shelling attacks on Donetsk region in past 24 hours

Russia strikes IAEA mission’s official route – Podoliak

Zelensky: We will do everything so that all peoples of Europe live freely

IAEA mission staying at Novo-Oleksandrivka checkpoint, movement of convoy suspended – source

Emergency system of ZNPP switches off operating power unit No. 5 after shelling by Russian forces – Energoatom

Zelensky: Ukrainian children make choice in favor of Ukraine

Russian occupiers shelling pre-agreed route of IAEA mission from Zaporizhia to ZNPP – regional governor

Tkachenko becomes culture ambassador in Ukraine's largest NFT project Meta History Museum

Age of peace in Europe is over, as is age of half-measures – Kuleba

AD
AD
AD
AD