Some 232 children killed, more than 430 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 232 children have been killed, more than 430 have been injured, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"As of the morning of May 21, 2022, more than 662 children had been injured in Ukraine due to the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official data of juvenile prosecutors, 232 children had been killed and more than 430 had been injured," the PGO said in a message published on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 145, Kyiv region - 116, Kharkiv region - 102, Chernihiv region - 68, Kherson region - 48, Luhansk region - 48, Mykolaiv region - 45, Zaporizhia region - 28, Sumy region - 17, in the city of Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

On May 20, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city palace of culture in the city of Lozova, Kharkiv region. As a result of the actions of the aggressor country, 7 civilians have been injured, including an 11-year-old girl.

On May 19 due to the shelling of the village of Velyki Khutory, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, a 13-year-old girl was injured.

On May 18, the occupiers fired at a car of volunteers in the city of Severodonetsk, Luhansk region. A 17-year-old young man was injured.

Due to the bombing and shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 1,837 educational institutions have been damaged. At the same time, 172 of them have been completely destroyed.