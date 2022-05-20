Seriously wounded soldiers from Azovstal receive assistance, evacuated with further exchange, process with bodies of deceased continues - Azov regiment commander

The top military leadership of Ukraine issued an order to save the lives of servicemen and stop the defense of the city of Mariupol, the civilians were evacuated, the seriously wounded received the necessary assistance, the process regarding the bodies of the dead soldiers is still ongoing, commander of the Azov regiment Denys Prokopenko said.

"Glory to Ukraine! The defense of Mariupol lasted for 86 days. The top military leadership gave the order to preserve life and health of the military personnel of the garrison and stop the defense of the city. Despite heavy fighting, all-round defense and lack of supplies, we constantly emphasized the three most important conditions for us: civilians, wounded and deceased. The civilians were evacuated, the seriously wounded received the necessary assistance, and they were evacuated with further exchange and delivery to the territory controlled by Ukraine," Prokopenko said in a video message published on the Azov Regiment's Telegram channel.

Regarding the dead Ukrainian heroes, as Prokopenko noted, the process continues.

"And I hope that in the near future, relatives and all of Ukraine will be able to bury their soldiers with honors. Glory to Ukraine!" he said.