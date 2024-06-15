Facts

16:35 15.06.2024

Azov commander congratulates his soldiers on lifting of US ban on transfer of weapons

1 min read
Azov commander congratulates his soldiers on lifting of US ban on transfer of weapons

The commander of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov, Colonel Denys Prokopenko, has congratulated his soldiers on the lifting of the U.S. ban on the transfer of weapons to the unit.

"I would like to congratulate all the soldiers of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov and the entire civilized world on the victory over Russian propaganda," he said in a video address on X Social Network on Saturday.

As reported, U.S. President Joseph Biden's administration allowed Azov to use American weapons by lifting the ban, which was introduced several years ago.

Tags: #prokopenko #azov

MORE ABOUT

11:20 11.06.2024
USA lifts ban on supply of weapons for Azov brigade – media

USA lifts ban on supply of weapons for Azov brigade – media

13:47 02.11.2023
From now on you can find all vacancies for Azov brigade on Work.ua

From now on you can find all vacancies for Azov brigade on Work.ua

10:30 02.11.2023
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by Azov brigade together with Work.ua 'Recruiting instead of mobilization: how to change approach to attracting civilian specialists to army'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by Azov brigade together with Work.ua 'Recruiting instead of mobilization: how to change approach to attracting civilian specialists to army'

16:26 31.07.2023
Azov commanders to participate in hostilities – National Guard Commander

Azov commanders to participate in hostilities – National Guard Commander

16:44 08.07.2023
Zelenskyy returns to Ukraine from Turkey with Azov soldiers previously interned there

Zelenskyy returns to Ukraine from Turkey with Azov soldiers previously interned there

12:55 24.01.2023
About 2,000 soldiers from "Azovstal" are still in captivity - Kateryna Prokopenko, the wife of the "Azov" regiment commander

About 2,000 soldiers from "Azovstal" are still in captivity - Kateryna Prokopenko, the wife of the "Azov" regiment commander

16:11 06.09.2022
Families of prisoners of war from Azovstal urge UN to apply effective, urgent mechanisms to investigate terrorist attack in Olenivka

Families of prisoners of war from Azovstal urge UN to apply effective, urgent mechanisms to investigate terrorist attack in Olenivka

11:56 09.08.2022
Relatives of Azovstal defenders appeal to Zelensky to prevent fake tribunal of Azov regiment fighters

Relatives of Azovstal defenders appeal to Zelensky to prevent fake tribunal of Azov regiment fighters

18:51 05.08.2022
Relatives of Azovstal defenders to urge world to help release Ukrainian servicemen

Relatives of Azovstal defenders to urge world to help release Ukrainian servicemen

18:44 03.08.2022
Russia deliberately kills Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka, figters of Wagner PMC mine their place of detention – Ukrainian Main Intelligence Agency

Russia deliberately kills Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka, figters of Wagner PMC mine their place of detention – Ukrainian Main Intelligence Agency

AD

HOT NEWS

Summit on Peace in Switzerland brings together 101 countries, intl organizations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We'll see how history is made at Summit on Peace

US Vice President announces $1.5 bln assistance to bolster Ukraine's energy sector, address humanitarian needs

US VICE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES $1.5 BLN ASSISTANCE TO UKRAINE FOR ENERGY, HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

AFU destroy 1,090 occupiers over past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

US Vice President: Support for Ukraine is our strategic interest, not charity

Kuleba meets with Iraqi Dpty PM, FM in Switzerland

Yermak: Peace Summit communique to be open, countries to be able to join it, official declare their position

We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

One person killed, two people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Summit on Peace in Switzerland brings together 101 countries, intl organizations – Zelenskyy

Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

Yermak: There won't be any a la Minsk and a la Budapest

Putin's statements won't change Peace Summit agenda – Yermak

Zelenskyy: We'll see how history is made at Summit on Peace

AD
AD
AD
AD