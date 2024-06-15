Azov commander congratulates his soldiers on lifting of US ban on transfer of weapons

The commander of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov, Colonel Denys Prokopenko, has congratulated his soldiers on the lifting of the U.S. ban on the transfer of weapons to the unit.

"I would like to congratulate all the soldiers of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov and the entire civilized world on the victory over Russian propaganda," he said in a video address on X Social Network on Saturday.

As reported, U.S. President Joseph Biden's administration allowed Azov to use American weapons by lifting the ban, which was introduced several years ago.