Prosecutor General at meeting with head of Supreme Court: we must uphold international standards of justice

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and Head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev discussed issues of ensuring justice in times of war, the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

A message posted on the Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office on Friday notes that Venediktova and Kniazev had a working meeting.

"It was about war crimes, the extraordinary scale of which the Ukrainian law enforcement and justice system had to face. The greatest burden on the consideration of such cases will fall on the national courts," the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

"Now the whole world is looking at Ukraine - we have already begun the first trials for war crimes of the Russian Federation. And we show the principles of openness and justice. We must maintain high international standards of justice," Venediktova said.

The meeting was also attended by independent adviser to the Prosecutor General Howard Morrison, who until recently was an International Criminal Court judge, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

"The British lawyer promised to share his experience in the field of international criminal proceedings with Ukrainian judges," the prosecutor's office said.