Blinkin approves provision of additional US weapons, equipment and materials to Ukraine for $100 mln

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that he approved the provision of additional U.S. weapons, equipment and materials to Ukraine for $100 million.

"I have authorized $100 million in additional U.S. arms, equipment, and supplies for Ukraine to reinforce its defenses against Russia’s senseless war of choice," Blinken said on Twitter Thursday.