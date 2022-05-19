Facts

16:14 19.05.2022

Court gives permission for Yanukovych arrest in case of illegal crossing of state border

Court gives permission for Yanukovych arrest in case of illegal crossing of state border

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has issued a decision on the arrest of fugitive ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych in the case of organizing the illegal transfer of persons across the state border, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

"With the participation of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention for the former president of Ukraine, who is suspected of organizing the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Prosecutor General's Office said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the PGO, the ex-president of Ukraine, together with employees of the State Security Department and representatives of the Russian Federation, on February 23, 2014, on three helicopters of the armed forces of the Russian Federation illegally crossed the state border and transported at least 20 people - from the village of Urzuf of Donetsk region to the town of Anapa, Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing and is being carried out by the investigators of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

