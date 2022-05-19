Facts

15:27 19.05.2022

Measures to evacuate Ukrainian military from Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

Measures to evacuate the Ukrainian military from Mariupol are continuing, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov said.

"In Mariupol direction, the intensity of hostilities has been reduced. At this time, the evacuation of our heroes is continuing," Hromov said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center on Thursday.

When asked whether the evacuation of the Ukrainian military from the Azovstal plant to the territory controlled by Russian troops poses a risk to their lives, Hromov pointed out that Ukraine believes that the word given by the Russian Federation will be fulfilled.

"We know that our enemy is insidious, but we believe that the word given by them will be fulfilled," he stressed.

