Zelensky signs law on social and legal protection of persons deprived of liberty due to aggression against Ukraine

On the Day of Remembrance of the victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatar people, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on social and legal protection of persons deprived of their liberty as a result of aggression against Ukraine.

"On this day, I am signing the law on social and legal protection of persons, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, regarding whom the fact of deprivation of personal liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine and their family members has been established," Zelensky said in a video message on Wednesday.

According to him, this law is designed to ensure the protection of all peaceful citizens of Ukraine who were repressed by the occupiers and who were taken prisoner.

"This is a law, in particular, for Nariman Dzhelyalov and many others who are deprived of their will in their native home in Crimea. For those who are being held in prisons on the peninsula, and who have been taken to Russia. This is the law for the relatives and friends of all Kremlin hostages in Donetsk, Luhansk, in all these areas and in Crimea. For everyone who has experienced bullying from the enemy. This is help and protection. And we will definitely restore justice," the president said.