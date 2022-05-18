Facts

14:45 18.05.2022

Zelensky signs law on social and legal protection of persons deprived of liberty due to aggression against Ukraine

2 min read
Zelensky signs law on social and legal protection of persons deprived of liberty due to aggression against Ukraine

On the Day of Remembrance of the victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatar people, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on social and legal protection of persons deprived of their liberty as a result of aggression against Ukraine.

"On this day, I am signing the law on social and legal protection of persons, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, regarding whom the fact of deprivation of personal liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine and their family members has been established," Zelensky said in a video message on Wednesday.

According to him, this law is designed to ensure the protection of all peaceful citizens of Ukraine who were repressed by the occupiers and who were taken prisoner.

"This is a law, in particular, for Nariman Dzhelyalov and many others who are deprived of their will in their native home in Crimea. For those who are being held in prisons on the peninsula, and who have been taken to Russia. This is the law for the relatives and friends of all Kremlin hostages in Donetsk, Luhansk, in all these areas and in Crimea. For everyone who has experienced bullying from the enemy. This is help and protection. And we will definitely restore justice," the president said.

Tags: #law #protection
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:57 16.05.2022
President signs law banning pro-Russian parties

President signs law banning pro-Russian parties

16:25 06.05.2022
President signs law on de-Sovietization of Ukrainian legislation

President signs law on de-Sovietization of Ukrainian legislation

13:47 26.04.2022
Zelensky signs law on simplifying provision of social services for IDPs - Sokolovska

Zelensky signs law on simplifying provision of social services for IDPs - Sokolovska

09:31 12.04.2022
Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

18:33 27.03.2022
Social Policy Ministry invites 23 countries to sign bilateral memos on protecting rights of children from vulnerable categories

Social Policy Ministry invites 23 countries to sign bilateral memos on protecting rights of children from vulnerable categories

11:46 16.03.2022
Single tax payers of 3rd group to pay 2% of turnover on income received after rate reduction - Hetmantsev

Single tax payers of 3rd group to pay 2% of turnover on income received after rate reduction - Hetmantsev

09:41 16.03.2022
Zelensky signs law banning production, distribution of Russian propaganda

Zelensky signs law banning production, distribution of Russian propaganda

20:50 15.03.2022
Rada increases spending on army in 2022 by UAH 67.6 bln due to UK loan of GBP 1.7 bln

Rada increases spending on army in 2022 by UAH 67.6 bln due to UK loan of GBP 1.7 bln

20:40 15.03.2022
High Council of Justice to transfer some of its functions to Council of Judges of Ukraine in absence of powers – law

High Council of Justice to transfer some of its functions to Council of Judges of Ukraine in absence of powers – law

18:53 15.03.2022
Rada accelerates entry into force of law on military chaplaincy

Rada accelerates entry into force of law on military chaplaincy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Bombing of Azovstal could have caused leakage of hydrogen sulfide concentrate into Sea of ​​Azov – Mariupol City Council

Explosions rock Melitopol, people unable to leave for Zaporizhia - media

Russian army loses about 28,300 soldiers during full-scale invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

EU Advisory Mission returns to Kyiv

Enemy concentrates up to 15 helicopters in Luhansk region for air support of offensive actions in Bakhmut, Severodonetsk directions – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Bombing of Azovstal could have caused leakage of hydrogen sulfide concentrate into Sea of ​​Azov – Mariupol City Council

Kuleba discusses issue of military equipment supplies to Ukraine with Dutch defense minister

Explosions rock Melitopol, people unable to leave for Zaporizhia - media

Russian army loses about 28,300 soldiers during full-scale invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

EU Advisory Mission returns to Kyiv

After victory, it’s possible to raise issue of return to Ukraine of archival documents exported by Russia in imperial and Soviet times - Archival Service head

Enemy concentrates up to 15 helicopters in Luhansk region for air support of offensive actions in Bakhmut, Severodonetsk directions – AFU General Staff

They want to be better Nazis than Hitler – Zelensky on Russian invaders at Cannes Film Festival

In 2022, state does more to preserve archives than in 2014 - Head of State Archival Service

War with Russia moving into protracted phase – Reznikov

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD