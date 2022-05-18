Explosions rock Melitopol, people unable to leave for Zaporizhia - media

A powerful explosion thundered in the occupied Melitopol, after which the townspeople heard a shootout, according to the local RIA-Melitopol website.

According to the online edition, on Wednesday in Melitopol at about 10.00 an explosion thundered, which was heard in all parts of the city.

As local residents reported on social networks, the houses of many of them vibrated from the explosion, and shooting was also heard in the streets. Local residents write that they "blew up the railway." But there is no exact information about the incident yet.

Also, according to information from Melitopol residents posted in local social networks, the fact that those wishing to evacuate from Melitopol to Zaporizhia could not leave the city is also connected with the explosion.

In addition, the RIA-Melitopol information also refers to a grenade explosion in the area of ​​Schmidt Street, where the commandant's office of the occupiers is located, and where a "high-ranking official" was expected to visit today.